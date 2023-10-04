High pressure delivers string of fantastic fall afternoons

Some sunshine finally peaked through Tuesday afternoon, after several days of gloomy weather. Boise received 0.80" of rainfall over the last 4 days, which is the "normal" precipitation for the entire month of October.

Residual moisture will produce areas of dense fog and low stratus clouds Wednesday morning, especially near McCall. Otherwise, most areas wake up to clear to mostly clear skies and temperatures in the 40s. An exceptional fall afternoon is shaping up with bright sunshine and daytime highs reaching around 70°.

High pressure continues to strengthen into the weekend delivering a string of fantastic fall days with cool mornings and sunny, warm afternoons. It's likely somewhere in the Treasure Valley reaches 80° on Sunday! The climatological last 80° day in Boise is October 4th.

Soak up the sunshine and warmth as another system brings cooler air and increased shower chances to the region next week!