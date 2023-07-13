Heat wave incoming

Temps cool briefly Thursday thanks to some coastal low pressure. We'll stick to the low to mid-90s in the lower valleys with 80 degree weather in higher elevations.

Heat wave hits Saturday with the help of a supercharged wave of high pressure dominating the southwestern United States. We're looking at temps 10-15 degrees above normal in the Treasure Valley over the weekend with a high of 106 Sunday, which is our peak of heat. Temps cool back down to the 90s Tuesday....thank goodness!

Be prepared for this dangerous heat. Limit outdoor exposure in the afternoons and evenings when temperatures reach their peak.