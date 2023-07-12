Heat related illnesses begin as Idaho reaches peak summer temperatures

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — We all want to enjoy the long summer days here in Idaho, but as temperatures heat up in the Treasure Valley, it’s important to remember the hottest part of the day can last until the sun goes down.

Adam Zickgraf owns Mountain View Roofing. He has his crews start bright and early when the weather is cooler and sun exposure is not as intense in the afternoons.

“We’ve had guys that have overheated. We don’t have a scheduled break time; it’s like ‘a break when you need one’,” says Zickgraf, “Any of my guys know if they’re feeling thirsty or tired to go down, take a break, get in the shade. I’m never going to get mad at a guy for taking a break or getting a drink.”

While 90 to 100 degree temperatures can be difficult for everyone’s body to regulate, there are groups who are even more vulnerable to heat-related illness, such as children, older adults, those in low-income communities, people with underlying health conditions, or those working outdoors.

“Some people think, ‘Oh it’s 6, 7 o'clock, it’s going to be cooling down, it really doesn’t start cooling down until 9 to 10:30 at night,” says Field Captain Chris Wyatt of Ada County Paramedics.

Like many illnesses, heat stroke or exhaustion can sneak up on you.

Ada County Paramedics are pushing prevention measures when it comes to high heat and sun exposure.

“Eventually your body is going to need those electrolytes back, so it’s always good to have some kind of balance between water and something like Gatorade.”

First responders also recommend that if someone is suffering from the heat, remove them from the situation and get them into a cooler space. You can apply a cold compress or help them rehydrate.

Across Idaho, at least 2 confirmed heat-related deaths have occurred this season. One adult suffering from heat stroke and a 2-year-old who got locked in a car.

Signs of heat exhaustion include headache, dizziness and sweating, and can typically be treated at home. But heat stroke symptoms can be much more severe.

“So confusion, disorientation, even unconsciousness, if you or someone else is experiencing those [symptoms] then you should absolutely call 911,” says Wyatt

Who is most at risk during peak summer temperatures? The National Integrated Heat Health Information System has information for those vulnerable groups.