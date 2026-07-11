Heat Advisory continued as temperatures reach 100 to 105 degrees again Saturday in Idaho

A Heat Advisory is in effect for lower elevations of southwest Idaho and southeast Oregon Friday and Saturday as a broad upper-level high pressure system expands into the region, pushing temperatures to dangerous levels.

A broad upper-level high pressure centered over the Rocky Mountains will expand into the region Friday and Saturday. The resulting warming will push temperatures to around 100 degrees across lower elevations, including the Snake River Plain and Weiser River Basin. After Friday's heat, warm overnight lows will limit recovery for those without a way to cool down. The heat peaks on Saturday with much of the advisory area reaching 100 to 103 degrees, while locations around Glenns Ferry could push to 105 degrees. Winds will pick up Friday afternoon, with the heat low enhancing the evening wind push through Baker County. Saturday will see broader coverage of breezy conditions as increasing southwest flow aloft mixes to the surface.

Hot temperatures flare up Claremont fire in Scott Dorval's video forecast

Scott Dorval's Idaho News 6 Forecast 7/10/26

Continued hot conditions are expected through the extended period, running 4 to 8 degrees above normal under high pressure aloft encompassing the entire Great Basin, Rocky Mountains, and northern Plains states. An upper trough in the Gulf of Alaska will bring gradual cooling Tuesday through Thursday as it moves onto the northwest coast.

Southwest flow aloft will transport mid and high-level monsoon moisture over Oregon Monday and Tuesday, and Idaho Tuesday and Wednesday, for a slight chance of thunderstorms. Initial storms will bring gusty winds and little rain, while later storms will be wetter, especially Wednesday, as moisture values climb to the 95th percentile relative to climatology. The concern will gradually shift from fire danger Monday and Tuesday due to lightning on dry fuels, to flash flood potential by Wednesday.

Residents should take this heat seriously. Stay hydrated, limit strenuous outdoor activities during the hottest parts of the afternoon, use air conditioning or visit a cooling center, and check on vulnerable neighbors and family members. Never leave children or pets in parked vehicles.

Tonight

Clear, with a low around 67. Light wind.

Saturday

Sunny and very hot, with a high near 102. Light wind but could gust as high as 20 mph briefly.

Saturday Night

Increasing clouds, with a low around 68. Light wind..

Sunday

Partly sunny and hot, with a high near 99. Light wind.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Light wind..

Monday

Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 101.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Tuesday

Partly sunny and hot, with a high near 97.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Wednesday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 99.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Thursday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 100.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 67.

Friday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 99.

