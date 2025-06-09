Heat advisories in place for parts of Idaho to start the work week

A toasty weekend trend continues with hot temps to kick off the work week and another chance at triple digits here in Idaho.

Temperatures continue their climb on Monday with upper-90s for the Treasure Valley and mid-90s for the Magic Valley. These conditions will last into Tuesday, so try to stay hydrated and out of the sun for the next few days.

Quickly after, we will see some chances of thunderstorms coming into the Gem State on Wednesday, along with a drop in temperatures. We will stay warm with low 90s and upper 80s for the majority of the week, so get used to the heat. It looks like it's here to stay.

Stay cool for the next few days! The work week will be hot!

NWS Warnings and Advisories for Canyon County:

HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 10 PM MDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures up to 100 expected.

* WHERE...Lower Treasure Valley. * WHEN...From noon Monday to 10 PM MDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Heat across the area may result in heat-related illness, especially for the young, elderly, and animals.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.