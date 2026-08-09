We will stick to hot conditions and smoke in our skies over this weekend but cooler weather is expected this week.

Upper 90s and more bad air quality hits southern Idaho with no drastic change in our weather patter. The Oregon wildfire situation and consistent high pressure ridge means over the next few days we will stay the same. A low pressure system move in to the north of us in Canada could shift things and bring some relief to Idaho.

Haze continues but cooler weather arrives soon

Cooler weather is expected by the end of this weekend going into next weekend. Low 90s to upper 80s could be the daytime highs for a nice break from the very warm summer we have seen. I wish I had better news on the air quality front but it looks as though that is not changing soon. Wildfires continue to pump smoke into the air and we will still see poor air quality moving forward.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend and be ready for cooler weather next weekend.