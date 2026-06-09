Gusty winds Wednesday before a warming trend builds toward 90-degree heat next week

Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the central Idaho mountains will taper off this evening before a cold morning brings light snow above 5,500 feet and gusty winds up to 40 mph on Wednesday, followed by a steady warming trend that will push temperatures into the low 90s by next week.

Unseasonably chilly temps ahead of a midweek warm-up in Scott Dorval's video forecast

Scott Dorval's Idaho News 6 Forecast - 6/9/26

A trough that brought breezy westerly winds and isolated showers and thunderstorms this morning will continue moving east this evening. Breezy westerly winds will continue through the evening, with high terrain in the central Idaho mountains still seeing a 20 to 30 percent chance of lingering showers through the night.

Temperatures will cool down about 5 to 10 degrees on Wednesday, with overnight lows in high terrain near freezing. This will bring isolated snow showers to the central Idaho mountains, with snow levels dropping to 5,500 to 6,500 feet by Wednesday morning. Minimal accumulations are expected. Conditions will dry out Wednesday, but breezy wind gusts up to 35 to 40 mph will develop in south-central Idaho by the afternoon.

As the trough moves east Wednesday, a ridge of high pressure will build over the eastern Pacific early Thursday, bringing a steady warming and drying trend through the weekend. Temperatures will climb from the upper 70s Thursday to the mid to upper 80s by the weekend, reaching the low 90s by Monday and Tuesday.

The extended forecast shows a broad upper-level trough remaining anchored over the Pacific Northwest, keeping the region under a persistent flow pattern. Temperatures throughout the extended period will remain very close to climatological normals for mid-June, with afternoon highs hovering in the low 80s across the lower valleys and upper 60s in the higher elevations and mountain communities. No high-impact weather systems are anticipated through early next week.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light north northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 69. Light northwest wind increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Northwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind.

Thursday Night

Clear, with a low around 51. Light and variable wind.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 86.

Friday Night

Clear, with a low around 54.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 87.

Saturday Night

Clear, with a low around 54.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 88.

Sunday Night

Clear, with a low around 55.

Monday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 91.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 57.

Tuesday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 93.

