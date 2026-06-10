Gusty winds and isolated mountain showers today before warming trend builds toward near-record heat next week

Gusty northwest winds and isolated mountain showers will impact the region this afternoon before a ridge of high pressure builds in and drives a significant warming trend that could push temperatures to the mid to upper 90s by next week.

Scott Dorval's Idaho News 6 Forecast - 6/10/26

A few showers are lingering over high terrain in central Idaho this afternoon, with the trough responsible for this precipitation continuing to move east. A 10 to 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms exists over northeastern Oregon and central Idaho, primarily northeast of Baker City and north of McCall. The coolest temperatures of the week are occurring today, with highs generally in the mid to high 60s at lower elevations.

Breezy northwest winds will continue through the evening, tapering off after sunset. The strongest winds will be in the Magic Valley and on high terrain east of Mountain Home, with occasional gusts up to 45 mph. Mountain valleys will see cold overnight temperatures at or near freezing Thursday morning.

A ridge of high pressure will then build in over the West Coast, bringing a steady warming and drying trend through Friday. Winds will generally be light and terrain-driven through Friday morning, with breezy northerly winds expected Friday evening as a shortwave trough moves into northern Idaho and Montana.

The warming trend will continue through the weekend and into next week as a sharp upper-level ridge along the West Coast gradually shifts to the Interior West. Temperatures will reach 10 to 15 degrees above normal by Tuesday. The current forecast shows the hottest locations reaching the mid to upper 90s by Tuesday and Wednesday, with a 20 to 50 percent chance of reaching 95 degrees in the Snake River Plain between Ontario and Hagerman. While still early, there is model agreement that a cooler trough will return to the Pacific Northwest late next week.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 44. North northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Calm wind.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night

Clear, with a low around 54. North northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 85.

Saturday Night

Clear, with a low around 55.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 87.

Sunday Night

Clear, with a low around 58.

Monday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 90.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Tuesday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 95.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 65.

Wednesday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 97.