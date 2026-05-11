First 90s of 2026 arrive with triple digits possible Tuesday

A happy Mother's Day to all the moms. I hope you are enjoying our nice weekend.

Temperatures take a climb this week with upper 90s and a shot at triple digits on Tuesday for southern Idaho.

Summer-like conditions return to Idaho, with our area seeing 90s for the first time in 2026. Skies stay clear to kick off the work week, and temperatures soar on Tuesday. Boise jumps into the upper 90s and Twin Falls hits the low 90s.

The spike in temperatures is caused by a high-pressure ridge being condensed by a low-pressure system coming in from the coast, which could cause some disruption in southern Idaho, bringing rain.

Right now, the National Weather Service (NWS) has Wednesday with a 30% chance of showers for the Treasure Valley. Lighter chances are also expected on Thursday. The good news is this won't put a damper on next weekend. In fact, the system brings a nice drop back to regular temperatures, meaning 70's are expected for next Saturday and Sunday.

Enjoy the rest of the weekend and make sure to stay cool. Some of the warmest temperatures of the year arrive this week.

FULL FORECAST—

First 90s of 2026 move into Idaho

Treasure Valley extended forecast—