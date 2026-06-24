Defense seeks dismissal of murder, kidnapping charges against Stacey Wondra in Michael Vaughan case

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — Attorneys for Stacey Wondra are asking an Idaho judge to throw out murder and kidnapping charges in the Michael Vaughan case, arguing prosecutors have no physical or forensic evidence linking him to the 5-year-old’s disappearance.

The newly filed motion says the state’s case rests almost entirely on Wondra’s own interviews, which his lawyers contend depict him as a bystander, not a participant. They argue that investigators found no remains, no DNA, and no evidence connecting Michael to the Wondra home, backyard, truck, or devices. The defense also disputes claims that Wondra confessed, asserting he only described what he believed others did. Prosecutors oppose the dismissal and maintain that the charges, previously upheld by a magistrate, should proceed to trial.

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Wondra has pleaded not guilty and remains the only person charged in the case, although his ex-wife Sarah, was charged in 2022 with failing to report Michael's death. That charge was eventually dropped after investigators fully excavated the Wondras' backyard and found no evidence of Michael.

Wondra is expected to appear in court again for a status conference on July 14. A jury trial is set for September.