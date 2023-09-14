Watch Now
Fantastic, sunny weather, then turning hot this weekend

CPC 8-14
Boise State Game
Ridge
High Temperatures Thursday
Posted at 6:12 AM, Sep 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-14 08:12:06-04

Temperatures cooled to 83° in Boise on Wednesday, which is still a few degrees above normal. It is a refreshing morning with temperatures in the low to mid 50's in the Treasure Valley and upper 40's and lower 50's in the Magic Valley. A near perfect day is expected with highs in the low 80's in the Treasure Valley, mid to upper 70's in the Magic Valley, and low to mid 70's in higher elevations.

High Temperatures Thursday

A high pressure ridge is currently just off the West Coast and will move inland tomorrow into the weekend. Temperatures climb to 10-15° above normal and approaching record highs. The record high in Boise on Saturday in 93° and Sunday is 95°.

Ridge

The Boise State game on Saturday will be sunny with light wind. Comfortable temperatures in the upper 60's around kickoff, warming to around 79° by halftime and around 85° by the end of the game. Pack sunscreen and stay hydrated!

Boise State Game

A cold front dives south next Tuesday bringing unsettled conditions and below average temperatures. High elevation snow showers are possible!

CPC 8-14

When can you expect the fall colors to peak in your area?

Keep checking back right here for more updates!

