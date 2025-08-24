Cooler conditions to arrive this week, along with a high chance of storms

This upcoming week, expect temperatures to begin a significant cool off, which is great after a few weeks in the 90s. However, that shift in the weather pattern will likely bring thunderstorms across Idaho as well.

Sunday is expected to feature high temperatures in the 90s for the valley floors. Temperatures take a fall after that with consistent 80s in the Magic Valley and 80s in the Treasure Valley by Wednesday.

Storms start impacting the Magic Valley at the beginning of the work week. The Boise area will see more activity by the middle of the week, around the same time temperatures fall.

Enjoy the rest of the weekend!

Extended forecast:

Sunday: Partly sunny and hot, with a high near 96

Monday: Partly sunny and hot, with a high near 93

Tuesday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny and hot, with a high near 91

Wednesday: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 60%

Thursday: A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 20%

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 89

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 88