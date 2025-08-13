Lightning strikes spark multiple wildfires in Valley County; crews responding

VALLEY COUNTY, Idaho — Multiple lightning strikes sparked at least four wildfires in Valley County on Tuesday night, officials reported.

The Valley County Sheriff's Office says three fires are currently burning on West Mountain, with another blaze near Eagle’s Nest. There are no reports, at this time, of any homes being threatened.

Local firefighters responded promptly, but high winds and rugged terrain fueled the fire's growth overnight. Additional ground and air resources will be on-site on Wednesday, according to officials.

The Valley County emergency manager confirmed that the Payette National Forest Service and Southern Idaho Timber Association are coordinating the response.

Residents can review wildfire evacuation procedures, sign up for emergency alerts, and find their evacuation zones online.

Idaho News 6 will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.