Comfortable weather takes over southern Idaho

Welcome to the weekend!

Cooler weather has finally rolled in after a warm week, and we may have put the 90s fully in the rearview mirror as nice fall weather is expected ahead.

Weekend weather is expected to be comfortable, with clear skies, and heading into the work week, temperatures will bump up slightly. The warmest Boise will get to is around the low 80s. The Twin Falls region will stick to the mid-to-upper 70s with very clear skies.

Extended outlooks are pushing us warmer than normal. That's great news for our region because it means we are hitting that stretch of very comfortable outdoor skies and temperatures. Precipitation looks to stay at a minimum too, so getting outside should be a priority for the next couple of weeks.

Have a wonderful weekend and enjoy the great weather too!