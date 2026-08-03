Cold front drops temperatures in Idaho, but a warm-up follows soon after

We start August off with a short break from the heat as a cold front brings in slightly cooler weather. It's only momentary, and we warm right up this work week.

80s are expected as the high for the first time in a while, on both Sunday and Monday. The nice break from the triples is expected to end around the middle of the week as warmer conditions move back in. Temperatures shoot up to near triple digits by Thursday in some parts of southern Idaho.

We stick into the warmer and drier weather going into August. Our 6-10 day outlook doesn't see too much of a shift from July. August is the month when the entire state of Idaho, Oregon, and Washington could see the highest probability of fire weather. A dry and warm close to our summer is expected, and we will continue to monitor wildfires across the Pacific Northwest.

In the meantime, enjoy the slightly cooler weather while it lasts. We are set to return to warmer weather by midweek.

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