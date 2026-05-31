Clear and beautiful weekend followed by warm up into June

A stunning weekend in Idaho closes out the month of May as we head into the summer months of 2026.

We have a couple more weeks until the first day of summer, but the summer-like conditions will return to Idaho soon. This weekend sees 70s, and it will quickly bump back into the 80s as June arrives.

By the end of next week, 90s could easily return to the valley floors. The best news of this forecast is that more consistency is ahead.

After Thursday's impressive winds, Idaho's forecast is much smoother with just a gradual climb in temperatures and clear skies on the way headed into this week. The concern is still great for wildfire season as Idaho is already dealing with dry and warm weather that isn't letting up anytime soon.

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Enjoy the great weather this weekend. We wrap up May with great conditions!

FULL FORECAST HERE—