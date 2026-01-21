Boise is experiencing its worst snow year on record, with just a fraction of an inch reported all season

BOISE, Idaho — The 2025/2026 winter season is looking like a dud in terms of snowfall. Based on measurements taken at the Boise airport, we've only seen .1 inch of snowfall as of Jan. 21.

So far, this winter is beating out the winter of 1932/1934 as having the lowest snowfall since record keeping began in 1899.

During that winter and in the midst of the Great Depression, Boise ended up with a total of 1.1 inches of snowfall for the entire season, most of which happened in late April!

The .1 inch we received this winter came during a brief period of snowfall on Nov. 30, 2025. Since then, after seeing record warmth and lots of precipitation, cold weather has returned, but the snow has not.

And with high pressure holding firm, things are expected to continue trending in the wrong direction for snow lovers in Boise

In terms of low snow years in recent memory, the 2004/2008 winter season is the last time we saw anything close to this season's meager snowfall totals. During that winter, Boise reported a total of 2.8 inches of snow for the season.

By contrast, the "Snowmageddon" winter of 2016/2017 saw a season total of 39.1 inches of snowfall.

Thankfully, we still have the second half of winter, and there is still plenty of time for snowstorms to lift us out of this historically low snow year. Skis crossed!

