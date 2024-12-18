Another temperature inversion in sight, what this means for the week ahead and an approaching stormy week

Happy 🐪 day!

We are waking up to patchy areas of fog this morning, Ontario looks to be the trouble spot this morning with only about 1/4 mile visibility. Otherwise across McCall, and Ketchum there's about 1 mile. Keep your low beams on if you're making a trip into Ontario this morning.

Idaho News 6

As we head into the afternoon, temperatures along Valley Floors remain fairly mild with highs near 48°F. You will just need a good jacket today, but not all your layers.

A cold front will pass through the area this evening continuing the light dusting of snow within the mountains, not going to be the heaviest amount but by the end of the week the mountains will have gained another 2"-4".

An inversion will develop into tonight bringing foggy commutes for Thursday and Friday morning. This will drop highs near 37°F making for a cold end to the week.

Saturday marks the winter solstice, or the start to astronomical winter. Areas north of the equator will receive less than 12 hours of daylight! Either way it doesn't look like we see much sunshine into Saturday, however, we can expect the first trough to arrive Saturday night. While the forecast doesn't show rain during the day on Saturday, there's a chance rain may arrive as early as 4 pm, and carrying over the remnants into Sunday.

Either way, several systems are going to contribute to a wet and rainy pattern next week. Snow levels in northern areas will oscillate between 3000-5000 ft MSL for northern zones and 5000-7000ft for southern zones.

Enjoy the drier conditions this week, as next week mother nature is bringing the rain to town.

Stay up to date right here or https://www.instagram.com/sophiacruzwx/

