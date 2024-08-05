As temperatures decrease Isolated storm chances increase here's what you need to know

Rise and shine Idaho, it's time to get you ready for the day ahead.

On your way to work temperatures will remain at a cool 70 before reaching 100 degrees this afternoon. While the heat ramps up for another day, this week we break away and lower back towards the 90s!

We will be watching for Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. SW Idaho has been enhanced to a marginal risk, this means that stronger storms have the possibility of turning severe. The main threat will be gusty winds possibly up to 60 mph.



Across SW Oregon and Baker County a 30-40% coverage of storms

The rest of SW holds about a 10-20% coverage of storms

Idaho News 6

The gusty winds create an elevated risk of wildfires, therefore a red flag warning has been issued for areas across Southern and Eastern Idaho. If you are in any of these areas and a smoke plume arises be sure to report this.

Idaho News 6

Stage 1 fire restrictions are being implemented for Southwest Idaho by the The Boise National Forest, Idaho Department of Lands, and Bureau of Land Management on Monday, Aug. 5 to help combat any more wildfires from starting.

Into the work week we break away from the triple digits, and getting some refreshing lower 90s back on the board by the weekend. It's also possible we will be tracking another chance of storms Saturday.

As always, take care of yourself and others.

