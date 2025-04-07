April Showers? Thunderstorms forecasted to start the work week

It's another wonderful weekend day in Idaho, but unfortunately, it's not set to last. Going into Monday, showers and some thunderstorms are forecasted to move into the area, but the question remains— for how long?

As we head into the work week, skies will shift from sunny to cloudy as showers feature prominently over the western & central mountains along with the Treasure Valley region. Lighter chances for precipitation are expected for the Magic Valley and the more southern parts of Idaho.

A chance of thunderstorms is also expected on Monday afternoon, so be aware of that.

After that, Tuesday should bring fair weather back to the valley with temperatures in the mid-60s and clear conditions forecasted. This leads into our climb in temperatures as Thursday will see upper 70's for both the Magic and Treasure Valleys. Some areas may even break the 80-degree threshold!

Bogus Basin Mountain Recreation Area A view from Bogus Basin on Sunday afternoon, 4/6/25.

We fall back into the 60s going into the weekend with a slight chance of more rain.

Enjoy the rest of this nice weekend, skies change heading into tomorrow.