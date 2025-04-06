Slush Cup 2025: Pomerelle ends the season with a big splash

POMERELLE, Idaho — The ski season has officially come to an end at Pomerelle Mountain Resort, and the local alpine destination closed the season with a big splash — literally.

“Today is the last day of the year, and we’re hosting the Pond Skim Slush Cup. It’s going to be a great time,” said Ben Orton, a member of the Pomerelle Ski Patrol.

As the snow begins to melt, one of the most unique signs of spring in Southern Idaho is the annual Slush Cup at Pomerelle.

“It’s 25 feet wide, 75 feet long, and three and a half feet deep... ice-cold water; it got down to 16 degrees last night,” explained Zack Alexander, Pomerelle Mountain Manager.

The Slush Cup featured over 35 contestants, all trying to cross the pond on either skis or snowboards. The goal? To get as far across as possible without crashing into the water. “The goal is obviously to make it across the pond, but the goal for all the spectators, it’s about seeing the big splashes and crashes—that's what we love to see,” stated Alexander.

If gliding across an almost frozen pond isn't exciting enough, participants also had the opportunity to dress up in costumes. “This year, the theme is the '80s, but you can dress however you want, anything that fits your fancy,” Alexander added.

While many embraced the '80s aesthetic, some took a different approach. “The less clothing that gets wet, the faster you get back on the mountain for another attempt," said Slush Cup competitor John Reiber.

Ski Patrol member Ben Orton opted for an alpine/nautical theme. “Yeah, so it’s a water theme, and obviously, I’m dressed as a captain. You want to be safe, and you need a whistle," Orton commented.

Historically, pond skims are performed on skis, but that didn't deter snowboarders. “You’ve got to stand out; you can’t just have a pair of skis and follow everyone else,” said competitor Abe Reiley.

“I feel like skiing is easier; you just need to go in a straight line," added Reiber.

Competitors as young as nine took their chance to make it across, with some making it look easy while others... not so much.

“You can never go too fast during the Pond Skim; you just want to give it 100%, maybe even 120%,” said Orton.

As for how the winner is determined? It comes down to who stays the driest.

“It doesn't take long to eliminate participants, and the last person standing in both the adult and kids' categories receives all the glory,” Alexander explained.

The event celebrates year-long bragging rights, ending the season with smiling faces.

“This is for smiles; that's what this whole event is about,” Alexander concluded.

