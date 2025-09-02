Another day of triple-digit heat, find out when relief is expected

Good Tuesday Morning!

Prepare for another scorcher this afternoon as a ridge of high pressure continues to dominate our weather pattern, locking in the intense heat.

It’s so hot, in fact, that Boise will hover near the previous daily heat record of 101° set back in 2022.

Storm chances are expected to return by the weekend as an approaching trough and existing monsoonal moisture act in tandem.

Relief is on the horizon as we head into the weekend, with the first taste of fall arriving early next week.

Idaho News 6

Today

Sunny and hot, with a high near 96. East wind 6 to 8 mph becoming west northwest in the morning.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 94. East wind around 6 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Thursday

Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 93. East northeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Friday Night

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday

A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Sunday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Monday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.