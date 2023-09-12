An approaching cold front will bring a breeze and a break in the heat

A cold front will cross the area tonight bringing a breeze and a drop in temperature for Wednesday. Isolated storms are possible overnight. Temperatures will only rise to just above 80 degrees in the valley on Wednesday and we can expect a refreshing northwest breeze of 10-20 mph during the afternoon. Sunshine will be abundant on Wednesday for all areas. Temperatures in the central mountains will drop to near 70 degrees in Long Valley.

Thursday will bring us the coolest morning of the week with temperatures 50-55 in the valley. Thursday could end up being one of the "ten best days" of the year with temperatures in the low 80s, light wind a deep blue sky!

When can you expect to see our Fall colors peak in Idaho?

The comfortable conditions wont last long as a rapid warm up begins on Friday with temperature back in the mid to upper-80s.

This weekend will feature hot temperatures again around 90 in the valleys. The record high in Boise Saturday is 93 and on Sunday it is 95. So this heat is unseasonable. Typically we would expect afternoon highs in the upper 70s so this weekend brings highs around 12 degrees above normal.

If you are headed to the Boise State game on Saturday, expect a 10 am kickoff temp around 70. By halftime it will be near 79 then near 85 by the time you are headed home for the game. I expect sunshine from start to finish with light wind and a very comfortable start to the game. It is going to pretty hot by the 4th quarter and with all the sunshine, don't forget the sunscreen!

