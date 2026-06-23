After a hot start to the summer, a weekend cooldown is on the way

Hot summer conditions will be front and center this week through Thursday, before a weekend cooldown accompanied by scattered showers as a storm system rolls through our region.
Tonight:
Clear skies and comfortable conditions with lows near 55°. Winds will ease, shifting from northwest to light and variable overnight.
Tuesday:
A hot, bright day ahead. Expect sunshine and highs around 95°, with light morning winds shifting northwest near 6 mph.
Tuesday Night:
Partly cloudy and mild, with lows near 60°. North-northwest winds around 6 mph will fade after midnight.
Wednesday:
Another sunny, hot day with highs close to 95°. Winds turn west-northwest at 5–10 mph, gusting up to 20 mph.
Wednesday Night:
Mostly clear with temperatures dipping to about 61°. West winds remain at 5–10 mph, still gusting up to 20 mph.
Thursday:
Mostly sunny and hot again, high near 92°.
Thursday Night:
Partly cloudy with a low around 59°.
Friday:
A shift in the pattern — clouds increase with a 40% chance of showers and highs near 80°.
Friday Night:
Rain chances rise to 60%. Showers and storms possible earlier, with more rain likely overnight. Lows near 53°.
Saturday:
Morning showers likely (60% chance), then some clearing. Partly sunny with a cooler high near 72°.
Saturday Night:
A slim 20% chance of showers. Partly cloudy, lows near 47°.
Sunday:
Mostly sunny with a 20% chance of light showers. High near 69°.
Sunday Night:
A brief sprinkle possible (20% chance). Mostly clear, low around 46°.
Monday:
Sunny and comfortable to kick off the week. Highs near 75°.