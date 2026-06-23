After a hot start to the summer, a weekend cooldown is on the way

Hot summer conditions will be front and center this week through Thursday, before a weekend cooldown accompanied by scattered showers as a storm system rolls through our region.

Tonight:

Clear skies and comfortable conditions with lows near 55°. Winds will ease, shifting from northwest to light and variable overnight.

Tuesday:

A hot, bright day ahead. Expect sunshine and highs around 95°, with light morning winds shifting northwest near 6 mph.

Tuesday Night:

Partly cloudy and mild, with lows near 60°. North-northwest winds around 6 mph will fade after midnight.

Wednesday:

Another sunny, hot day with highs close to 95°. Winds turn west-northwest at 5–10 mph, gusting up to 20 mph.

Wednesday Night:

Mostly clear with temperatures dipping to about 61°. West winds remain at 5–10 mph, still gusting up to 20 mph.

Thursday:

Mostly sunny and hot again, high near 92°.

Thursday Night:

Partly cloudy with a low around 59°.

Friday:

A shift in the pattern — clouds increase with a 40% chance of showers and highs near 80°.

Friday Night:

Rain chances rise to 60%. Showers and storms possible earlier, with more rain likely overnight. Lows near 53°.

Saturday:

Morning showers likely (60% chance), then some clearing. Partly sunny with a cooler high near 72°.

Saturday Night:

A slim 20% chance of showers. Partly cloudy, lows near 47°.

Sunday:

Mostly sunny with a 20% chance of light showers. High near 69°.

Sunday Night:

A brief sprinkle possible (20% chance). Mostly clear, low around 46°.

Monday:

Sunny and comfortable to kick off the week. Highs near 75°.

