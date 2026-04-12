Active thunderstorms set to roll through Idaho this weekend

A wet weekend is on the way for Idaho as showers and thunderstorm activity move into the region.

Rain is expected in southern Idaho on both Saturday and Sunday. Sunday will be more consistent as opposed to the popcorn thunderstorm that we saw to kick off the weekend. Temperatures will see some climbs and falls going into the week, so your forecast is inconsistent going forward.

As mentioned, showers continue Sunday and into Monday morning. Tuesday is set to see clearer weather, but it doesn't hold over with more showers on Wednesday and Thursday. Next weekend has a better shot at clearer skies, so I would keep the outdoor activities to a minimum with all of the active rain coming into the Gem State.

Here is what the weekend has in store—

Active thunderstorms over Idaho this weekend

Our extended outlook has us trending very similar to last weekend, with the 6-10 outlook showcasing average temperatures and slightly wetter conditions.

Enjoy the weekend as much as you can. Hopefully the thunderstorms don't put too much of a damper on your day!

Your extended forecast—