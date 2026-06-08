A Pacific storm system will bring widespread rain chances tonight into Tuesday morning

Good morning, Idaho!

After a warm start to the week, a Pacific storm system will move into the region tonight, bringing widespread rain, gusty winds, and much cooler temperatures through Tuesday.

Temperatures today will climb significantly, especially across southern Idaho, where highs will run up to 15 degrees warmer than Monday. Clouds will increase through the afternoon, with showers developing first in eastern Oregon before spreading into southwest Idaho this evening and reaching the Magic Valley overnight.

Idaho News 6

Most locations can expect some rainfall tonight into Tuesday morning, although totals will generally stay under a quarter inch in the valleys. The Idaho mountains could see between a quarter and half inch of precipitation, with a slight chance of thunderstorms across northern portions of the area on Tuesday. Higher elevations may also see a dusting of snow, but accumulations below 6,000 feet are expected to remain under an inch.

The biggest impact will be the wind. Gusts of 25 to 35 mph will develop this afternoon ahead of the storm, then shift to the west behind the cold front on Tuesday. Parts of Idaho could see gusts approaching 40 mph Tuesday afternoon.

Tuesday will feel dramatically different, with highs only reaching the 60s and 70s in the valleys and 50s to lower 60s in the mountains, with lingering mountain showers into Wednesday morning.

Looking ahead, temperatures rebound on Thursday with many valley locations nearing 80 degrees. A warming trend continues into the weekend with mostly sunny skies and dry conditions returning.

Treasure Valley Extended Forecast

Idaho News 6