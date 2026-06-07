Wildfire near Huntington prompts evacuations; spreads to over 1,000 acres

HUNTINGTON, Oregon — UPDATE:

The Baker County Sheriff's Office has lowered all fire evacuation levels to Level 1 (BE READY).

Officials saw that crews are continuing to mop up the Frontage Fire that closed down I-84 for several hours. BCSO reports the fire burned an estimated 1,000 acres.

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ORIGINAL STORY:

The Baker County Sheriff's Office issued evacuation notices in response to the Frontage Fire burning near Huntington, Oregon, northwest of Ontario.

According to the National Interagency Fire Center, the fire has burned 1,500 acres since it was first reported Saturday evening just south of Huntington.

The Baker County Sheriff's Office issued a Level 3 evacuation order for Farewell Bend State Park around 10:45 p.m. Saturday, telling people to leave immediately. Southeast Huntington was issued a Level 2 order, stating that people should be set to evacuate, and Farewell Bend was issued a Level 1 order, meaning people should begin preparing for evacuation, the update said.

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Evacuation map:

Baker County Sheriff's Office

Crews from BLM, Burnt River Rangeland Fire Protection Association, Huntington Fire and Keating Rural Fire Protection District were on the scene Saturday night, BCSO said.

The cause of the fire is undetermined, and according to NIFC, as of 1:30 a.m. Sunday, it is 0% contained.

Full closures on westbound I-84 and US-30 were reported Saturday evening into early Sunday morning due to the fire. Both roadways have since reopened.

Drivers are being advised to watch for road closures in response to the wildfire.

Idaho News 6 will continue to bring you updates on this story.