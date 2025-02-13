A major winter storm will bring widespread snow showers today

Happy Valentines-eve! Love is in the air, and shortly snow will also be.

The Pacific storm system will move from the SW into NE Idaho this morning. Arriving around 6 am in Oregon, and 9 am in SW Idaho. The heaviest bands will fall between 8 am and noon for Eastern Oregon and 10 am to 2 pm for SW Idaho. This means the commute back from lunch, and into 5 pm will be slick. Drive with caution today.

As this system tracks in, gusts between 35mph -45 mph will be possible along the Snake River, Camas Prairie, and Magic Valley. Gusty winds coupled with snow, will bring on the threat of blowing snow along the Snake Plain. This will reduce visibility as you drive, and even bring some spots of whiteout snow. Traveling along interstates will be extremely difficult. If you get caught in an area with blowing snow, or whiteout conditions remember to stay calm, slow down, and turn on your vehicle's wipers and lights.

Snow showers will slowly mix with rain into Friday and do appear to bring us some brief breaks through the day. However, accumulations from Thursday on top of Friday's showers will continue to contribute to messy roads.

After this event, 2 to 4 inches are expected in the Upper Treasure Valley and Magic Valley, 3 to 6 possible in the lower Treasure Valley including the Boise Metro.. 6 to 10 inches possible in the mountains, camas prairie, northern Malheur and Harney counties.

Saturday will provide some brief relief with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid to upper 30s,

Sunday will bring back the unsettled weather pattern with a wintry mix expected, and more rain to follow Monday.

Be prepared for wintry driving conditions in Idaho.

