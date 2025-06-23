A cool start to summer is ending with warmer weather on the way

A chilly start to summer will soon be in the rear-view mirror as a big warm-up is on the way for Southern Idaho.

Idaho's mountain regions even saw some snow Sunday morning, with places like Redfish Lake and Sun Valley Resort receiving a significant dusting.

National Weather Service

But the storm system that brought cold conditions to Idaho isn't sticking around.

Our forecast predicts we'll be returning to summer temps with the Magic Valley breaking into the mid-70s Monday and 80s later into the week.

The Treasure Valley will see that warm up a bit sooner, with temps expected to break into the 90s on Wednesday.

If you are itching for some warmer summer weather, you'll see that this week.