The Boise River provides a good place to be introduced to white water rafting

Boise River Outdoor Opportunities is entering their fourth year of running guided raft trips down the Boise River on stretches from Barber Park to Caldwell.

This outfitter provides the necessary safety equipment, fits people for personal flotation devices and runs a shuttle. All you have to do is book a trip, show up and you can do it without even leaving town.

"The Boise River is like the heart of Boise, so going through it and seeing it from the river perspective is really unique," said owner Adam Bass. "It is a really good intro to rafting."

Boise River Outdoor Opportunities also does a class III stretch on the Snake River near Hagerman, but the Boise River gives people a chance to try rafting before they hit some of the bigger rivers in Idaho.

"I think this is going to be a nice, easygoing float and I feel safe with all of the equipment they gave us," said Mike Lanz — the 75-year-old visiting from San Diego had his first whitewater rafting experience with his wife. "It was really close and that’s another reason why she picked them, we didn’t have to go on a long drive to get on the boats so it worked out really great."

Boise River Outdoor Opportunities took Mike and his wife down through the Boise Whitewater Park. Earlier this week officials and us warned people to be careful around Idaho rivers, but I also explained that the safest way to enjoy the river is by going with an experienced guide.

"The Boise River is a really fun river to go on, you just want to be prepared to go on it," said Bass. "Those calls to be safe on the river are legitimate, but we, as a licensed outfitter with the state of Idaho, are here to provide a positive experience for you."