Public reacts to Lori Vallow Daybell's guilty verdict

BOISE, Idaho — After waiting over three years to be in front of a jury, the first in many expected proceedings in the murders of JJ Vallow, Tylee Ryan and Tammy Daybell has come to a close.

Five weeks of witness testimony from friends, law enforcement and experts had been heard and the verdict was read on Friday afternoon. Lori Vallow Daybell was found guilty of all six counts of the charges against her, including two counts of first-degree murder, three counts of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, and one count of felony grand theft.

Idaho News 6 was on the scene and talked to people who had waited anxiously in front of the Ada County courthouse about how they felt when they heard the guilty verdict.

"I'm just glad that justice was served today," said Boise resident Madi Ross.

Everyone we spoke to told us they had been following the case for some time and wanted to be out here for the final moments of the trial.

"I can't image the jury taking it the other way because of evidence was strong and solid, and the other side was not," said Elaine Sawa, a Boise Resident.

One of the surprising things people spoke about was the length of the trial since it was only half as long as expected.

"I'm surprised that the defense didn't have more. They really didn't do anything, no witnesses for them," said Sara Olson, a Meridian resident.

We also heard from people who were inside the courtroom, describing Lori's reaction while the verdict was read.

"She was a super stoic the whole time. I mean, her expression never changed during the verdict. She just stood there and took it," said Kay Galati, a spectator from Salem, Oregon.

It is expected that Lori will spend the rest of her life behind bars.

Everyone we spoke to said they're now looking forward to Chad Daybell's trial, which is expected to begin in 2024.