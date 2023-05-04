Lori Vallow Daybell's niece to take the stand

BOISE, Idaho — Lori Vallow Daybell's niece, Melanie Pawlowski, is expected to be called to the stand on Thursday.

Melanie's husband, Ian, is also expected to return to the stand.

On Wednesday, Ian testified that he eventually grew so fearful of Lori and Chad Daybell's religious beliefs, that he began recording conversations with the couple. A judge ruling will determine if the jury will hear those recorded conversations or not.

Testimony from the Pawlowski's follows testimony from Lori's former friend, Audrey Barattiero. Barattiero was a follower of Chad and Lori's, but when she tried to end the friendship in late 2019, Barattiero says Lori laughed at her, and threatened to kill her.

Barattiero's testimony, causing Lori Vallow Daybell to laugh out loud in the courtroom on Wednesday.

