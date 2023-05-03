Day 16 of Lori Vallow Daybell trial now underway

BOISE, Idaho — Day 16 of the Lori Vallow Daybell trial is now underway at the Ada Couny Courthouse.

On Tuesday, prosecutors called Alice and Todd Gilbert to the stand, the former neighbors of Chad and Tammy Daybell.

Lori Vallow Daybell is charged with conspiracy to commit Tammy's murder.

On the stand, Alice Gilbert testified she saw Tammy just days before her death, and that she was in fine health. On the day of Tammy's death, Alice said she got a call from one of Tammy's children. According to Alice, Chad took over the phone call and did not sound as stunned as his children.

Todd Gilbert testifying that Chad did not seem upset at Tammy's funeral. He also stated Chad once told him he had a vision that Tammy would die.