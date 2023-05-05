Lori Vallow Daybell will see another short day in court

BOISE, Idaho — Court is expected to wrap by noon on Friday, to close the fourth week of trial in the case against Lori Vallow Daybell.

Court was also cut short on Thursday, to hold a status conference in the case against Chad Daybell.

Chad is being held at the Fremont County Jail and joined the hearing via Zoom.

At the hearing, Chad's defense attorneys requesting his trial be held in May of 2024, while the prosecution said they would be available in the fall of 2023.

The judge says he will take all requests under advisement to determine a trial date.