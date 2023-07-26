Judge rules that aunt may provide a victim impact statement in Lori Vallow Daybell's sentencing hearing.

Judge Steven W. Boyce allows Vicky Hoban, the aunt of Tammy Daybell, to provide a victim impact statement in the sentencing hearing of Lori Vallow Daybell, scheduled for Monday, July 31.

Hoban is the sister to Tammy Daybell's mother, Phyllis Douglas.

Traditionally, only immediate family members are considered to be victims and the aunt does not fit that description. In this case, Hoban presented a plea directly to the court to be considered, as her sister passed away on June 9 of this year and is no longer able to speak as the mother of Tammy Daybell.

Boyce originally denied the request for Hoban to speak, as she is not considered an immediate family member.

Lori's defense team has asked for the request to be denied, arguing that the statement submitted by Ron Douglas, Tammy's father, begins that he is writing on behalf of himself and his deceased wife, therefore, both parents are already represented.

Tammy Daybell's children have not submitted impact statements.

Lori was found guilty on two counts of first-degree murder, three counts of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, and one count of felony grand theft in Ada County on May 12, 2023.

