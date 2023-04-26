FBI agent to return to the stand

BOISE, Idaho — Wednesday is slated to be a difficult day at the Ada County Courthouse.

The prosecution in the trial of Lori Vallow Daybell, moving toward the graphic testimony of the discovery of the remains of Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow in 2020.

FBI Special Agent Nick Ballance expected to return to the stand this morning to continue his testimony on the discovery of JJ. The testimony of medical examiners is likely to follow.