Dozens camp outside of courthouse ahead of Lori Vallow Daybell Sentencing

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho — Dozens of people from around the country camped overnight on the lawn of the Fremont County Courthouse, hoping to secure a seat in the sentencing of Lori Vallow Daybell.

In May, The eastern Idaho mother was found guilty of all six charges against her including the first-degree murder of her two children, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan.

Campers set up tents, hunkered down in blankets and huddled around candle-lit campfires to try and stay warm. An unofficial number system was started to mark places in line, as only 30 seats will be available in the courtroom beyond family and lawyers.

One woman from Texas changed her travel plans to secure a place in line, saying she's followed this case from the very beginning.

"The day that they were picking the jurors all the way to the very end where she was convicted. When it came out that she was going to be sentenced, I decided 'okay we are going to move our trip,' I want to be there for that specifically for that," said Leah Spittle of Dallas.

Monday's sentencing will begin at 9 a.m. You can watch it live here.