Watch Now
Vallow Daybell Trial

Actions

Medical examiner to return to stand

Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
Lori Vallow Daybell jury selection day one sketch
Lori Vallow Daybell jury selection day one sketch
Lori Vallow Daybell jury selection day one sketch
Lori Vallow Daybell jury selection day one sketch
Posted at 7:29 AM, May 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-02 09:30:36-04

BOISE, Idaho — This morning, a medical examiner will return to the stand for cross examination in the case of Lori Vallow Daybell.

The examiner performed the autopsy on Tammy Daybell, saying on the stand that there was no evidence of Tammy ever having seizure-like activities before her death.

Related: Utah medical examiner testifies that Tammy Daybell's cause of death was from asphyxiation caused by homicide

On Monday, a DNA expert pinpointing Lori's DNA at the crime scene. A hair, containing Lori's DNA, found on the duct tape that was bound around JJ Vallow's body.

"Of all the evidence that was given and presented and documented, Lori's hair, to me, was the single biggest moment," said Larry Woodcock, JJ's grandfather.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
East Idaho News Promo for Vallow Daybell Trial

East Idaho News Daybell Trial Blog