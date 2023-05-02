Medical examiner to return to stand

BOISE, Idaho — This morning, a medical examiner will return to the stand for cross examination in the case of Lori Vallow Daybell.

The examiner performed the autopsy on Tammy Daybell, saying on the stand that there was no evidence of Tammy ever having seizure-like activities before her death.

On Monday, a DNA expert pinpointing Lori's DNA at the crime scene. A hair, containing Lori's DNA, found on the duct tape that was bound around JJ Vallow's body.

"Of all the evidence that was given and presented and documented, Lori's hair, to me, was the single biggest moment," said Larry Woodcock, JJ's grandfather.