'He's not a monster': Family speaks for Wendell murder suspect as case is delayed

GOODING, Idaho — A Wendell murder suspect's preliminary hearing has been postponed to Feb. 19 as both sides review an "overwhelming amount of evidence."

Cesar Aguilar appeared in Gooding County Court on Tuesday, where family members gathered to show their support.

Aguilar is accused of fatally shooting Matthew Bodsford in broad daylight at the corner of North Idaho and 5th in Wendell earlier this month.

WATCH: Wendell murder suspect's hearing delayed; family asks for patience

Wendell murder suspect's hearing delayed; family asks for patience

"I just want to let the people know that my cousin isn't a monster, and he wouldn't wake up and just want to do that to just anyone," said Pablo Ortiz, Aguilar's cousin.

The shooting occurred in front of multiple witnesses and was captured on storefront cameras. Ortiz said his cousin deserves his day in court before the public continues to condemn his actions.

RELATED | Less than 24 hours later, suspect charged with first-degree murder in Wendell shooting

"For all the people watching this, I just want to let them know, and ask them to bear with us on this case— I know that it seems very crucial for what my cousin did, but I would love to have people wait it out and see what comes out of it," Ortiz said.

The day after the shooting, Gooding County Sheriff Shaun Gough said there was extensive evidence for his team to process.

"There was a video from the pharmacy across the street, and our investigation is just getting started. We've got a ton of search warrants to do; on cell phones, houses, and cars, hopefully we can get that all done by prelim date," Gough said.

RELATED | Wendell shooting leaves one dead; suspect caught in Elmore County

Aguilar's family members said they are struggling with the reality of the situation.

"As a family, we're pretty depressed — because this was something that I would have never seen coming — I feel like if another person had this happening with their family, they'd feel the same way. That's all I got to say. It's a pretty depressing situation, but let's just see what unfolds out of it," Ortiz said.

Aguilar remains in custody with bond set at $1 million.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.