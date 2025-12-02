NORTH END BOISE, Idaho — In Boise’s North End, something big is taking shape inside TRICA – but you’d never know it from walking by. The immersive winter Snow Globe experience is returning for its third year, transforming the historic arts space into a full walk-through holiday world hidden behind a secret entrance.

From the outside, nothing looks unusual. But inside, the tour begins with a wardrobe that serves as a hidden doorway into the attraction.

WATCH: Step inside an immersive winter wonderland in Boise's North End

Giant indoor Snow Globe returns to TRICA with interactive holiday experience

“Well, here we are at TRICA's Snow Globe, and I just, I'm supposed to let you in, and I know it's behind this wall, but there's no door here… I mean, there's nothing here except just a bunch of fur coats hanging in here. I mean… Hey, if you can still hear me, come on in. I found the entrance,” said Jon Swarthout, founder and CEO of TRICA.

Behind the wardrobe, guests enter a forest of hand-built trees, falling snow and handmade leaves created entirely by community volunteers.

“The goal of Snow Globe is to have an immersive art experience. So coming through the wardrobe, you are transported to a magical forest with snow and hand-cut leaves and homemade branches… to really make you feel like you've transported to a magical world,” said Lisa Arnold, TRICA’s creative programming director.

“All the paper is hand-cut… a true labor of love,” Arnold said.

Around the corner, a sound wall shifts mood and music with every few feet of movement through the exhibit.

“In 16 short feet, you experience five different emotions through holiday songs… romance and whimsical… nostalgic… and Run DMC,” Arnold said.

Guests are invited to participate in an interactive art wall, writing what makes the season feel magical.

“Visitors will take a snowflake, write what makes them feel magical in the holiday season… and clip it onto this ribbon,” Arnold said.

The final room includes hot cocoa, crafts, music and a confetti snow room filled with 200 pounds of paper snow.

“This year we have the return of the 'snow-fetti' – the snow room… and there’s about 200 pounds of paper confetti in there,” Arnold said.

Swarthout said events like Snow Globe help support TRICA’s mission in arts education across the Treasure Valley.

“Have you ever looked into a snow globe, shaken it up, and fantasized that you could go inside of it? Well, here at TRICA's Snow Globe, you can,” Swarthout said.