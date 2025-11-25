Valley County authorities arrest man after armed threats near restaurant

VALLEY COUNTY, Idaho — A 31-year-old man was taken into custody in Cascade following officers' response to reports of an aggravated assault at a restaurant.

According to the Valley County Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred at around 9 a.m. on November 23rd.

Dispatch received information that the altercation had occurred in the trailer park behind The Local at Clear Creek, the restaurant in question.

Reports indicate that 31-year-old Jeremiah Ramirez pulled a gun on the reporting party, then proceeded to make threats towards him.

Upon arrival, officers contacted both the victim and Ramirez. Authorities contacted Ramirez by phone and asked him to exit his trailer, but he refused to cooperate.

After multiple unsuccessful attempts to negotiate with Ramirez, authorities called for an armored vehicle, as there was no safe way to approach with cover.

The Ada County Sheriff's Office evaluated the request and sent the vehicle, a Bearcat, to the location.

After approaching the trailer in the armored vehicle, ultimately, Ramirez decided to leave his trailer and was arrested without incident or injury.