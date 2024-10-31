Tamarack Resort announces major expansion plan

DONNELLY, Idaho — When it comes to comeback stories, Tamarack Resort truly fits that mold — this week it was announced that Tamarack doubled its footprint for future development.



Tamarack expands property for future development with 500 acres being added to their original plan.

It will be built in phases that will take them to the end of the decade.

"Our development opportunity for residential, it makes the resort whole we finally completed assembling all the parts," said Scott Turlington, president of Tamarack Resort.

What Turlington is referring to is the 500 acres of newly acquired land from the state of Idaho, that will expand its residential growth.

"So, the first phase we'll start putting infrastructure in, in 2025 which includes the foothills park in this area here directly behind us, right up here, and this will be done in phases," Turlington said.

Phases that will take them to the end of the decade. Think of this for a moment, in 2009, the gates to Tamarack were closed, shut down, mothballed. Many thought it was the end of the resort.

"It's incredible, to describe, to see this finally back together again in one whole piece under single ownership and this acquisition was the last piece of that. The resilience of Tamarack just can't be overstated."

And what will the continued resort growth mean for Valley County?

"From my perspective, the most important element of this is completing what it said it was going to — add more jobs, add more to the property tax base, bring in more tourism to the area," Turlington added.

And Turlington says in about two weeks, their long-awaited Mid- Mountain lodge will finally be ready for skiers when the resort opens up this season.