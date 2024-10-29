Tamarack Resort to double the size of its developable base area

DONNELLY, Idaho — Tamarack Resort is doubling the size of its developable base area after it recently acquired approximately 500 acres of "prime development land." The expansion connects a previously unconnected tract of land the resort bought back in 2019.

Tamarack hopes to develop the area into a mix of residential units with ski-in, ski-out access. That development goal exists alongside the resort's previously submitted plan to expand its Special Use Permit with the US Forest Service to add 2,200 acres of skiable terrain. Currently, Tamarack's skiable domain is 1,100 acres.

According to the president of Tamarack Resort, Scott Turlington, "This acquisition underscores Tamarack’s commitment to completing its master development plan for America’s only ski, golf, and lake resort and becoming the nation’s premier four-season resort."

However, a few things must happen for the resort outside of Donnelly to almost triple its skiable acreage. Following a designated public comment period, Tamarack will have to submit an Environmental Impact Statement and develop a schedule to execute the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) process. Once those hurdles are cleared, the resort will await the US Forest Service's decision on whether or not to permit the project as proposed. In the meantime, visitors to Tamarack this winter can enjoy the brand-new Mid-Mountain Lodge, which offers skiers and riders a spot to warm up and grab a bite to eat without having to return to the base area.