Idaho Transportation Department seeks public feedback on proposed Rainbow Bridge designs

Editor's Note: The bridge design renderings show arches that appear in an orange hue. ITD tells Idaho News 6 that the actual color of the arches will be weathered steel.

The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) is asking for the public's feedback regarding two proposed bridge designs to replace the historic Rainbow Bridge over the Payette River.

RELATED | 'If we don’t have history, what do we have?': Debate rises over the future of Rainbow Bridge

The two design options include a straight steel arch versus a splayed steel arch. You can find the full project details here.

Idaho Transportation Department

On Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., ITD will host a community meeting at the American Legion Post 60 in Cascade to discuss the project and solicit feedback from neighbors. You can attend the online meeting via this link. You can submit your feedback directly by emailing info@55eagletonewmeadows.org.

Straight Arch Design:

Idaho Transportation Department

Idaho Transportation Department

Splayed Arch Design:

Idaho Transportation Department

Idaho Transportation Department The view of the "splayed" bridge design looking towards McCall.

In addition to the new bridge designs, ITD is also asking the public to share their opinions on 5 unique artistic approaches to the planned retaining walls on the southwest side of the bridge.

From archeological themes to wildlife and architecture, ITD hopes the concrete barriers will serve as a canvas for informative and inspiring reflections of the Payette River's history.

Retaining Wall Designs:

Idaho Transportation Department

Idaho Transportation Department

Idaho Transportation Department

Idaho Transportation Department

Idaho Transportation Department

Idaho Transportation Department

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Community groups debate the future of the historic Rainbow Bridge