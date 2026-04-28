'If we don’t have history, what do we have?': Debate rises over the future of Rainbow Bridge

SMITHS FERRY, Idaho — One proposed construction project in Smith's Ferry begs the question, "How important is it to protect Idaho's history?"

The historic Rainbow Bridge over the North Fork of the Payette River may be demolished to construct a new bridge on Highway 55.

The Idaho Transportation Department says the recommendation to demolish the bridge revolves around safety. But a group called Preservation Idaho says demolishing the Rainbow Bridge would be a mistake.

WATCH: Groups debate the future of the historic Rainbow Bridge

Preserving the Rainbow Bridge faces economic challenges

The iconic bridge was built in 1933 and has become a favorite Idaho landmark.

Brittney Scigliano, Board President of Preservation Idaho, details why the group is against the project.

“It’s so significantly culturally important to this state," Scigliano said, "If we don’t have history, what do we have?”

Since the Rainbow Bridge was added to the National Register of Historic Places, ITD leaders say they did their due diligence to contact the Federal Highway Administration for guidance.

Jill Youmans, Public Information Officer for I.T.D., says she understands why fans of the bridge would be upset to see it go.

“Let's start by saying ITD agrees it is a beautiful, beautiful bridge and we’re sad to see it go, but turning it into a footbridge or a lookout is very difficult ... there’s no declaration, there’s no parking, it’s a significant safety issue," Youmans said.

Leaders with ITD said that soon, the bridge will not be safe to travel over. "ITD has made a recommendation that the bridge needs to be demolished because of its current and future ability to keep it up,” Youmans said.

Scigliano says that Idaho's history is priceless.

“I go back to this comment that my daughter made when she was about eight years old ... regarding a new historic district," Scigliano said, "She was able to testify before city council, and she said nobody just wants to read about these places; we want to see them and we want to experience them.”

As of April 28, 2026, no official decision on the future of the Rainbow Bridge has been made.