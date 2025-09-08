Evacuation orders cleared in Rock Fire

VALLEY COUNTY — The Valley County Sheriff’s Office has lifted all evacuation notices related to the Rock Fire burning near Tamarack Resort.

Zone WM07 has been cleared, officially removing all evacuation notices across West Mountain. A CODE RED alert has been sent to all affected residents.

RELATED: Rock Fire containment grows, some evacuation orders lifted

The Rock Fire began on August 12 and was caused by lightning. At its peak, the fire burned nearly 2,800 acres near Tamarack Resort, prompting multiple evacuation alerts over the past several weeks.

Cooler weather and rainfall are helping slow the fire’s spread. Officials say recovery and rehabilitation efforts are now underway.

For continued safety updates, residents are encouraged to monitor Valley County Emergency Management and local fire agency channels.