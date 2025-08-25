Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Firefighters strengthen lines as Rock Fire containment grows to 29% near Tamarack Resort

Officials say the fire has burned around 2,792 acres
VALLEY COUNTY, Idaho — Firefighters have made significant progress against the Rock Fire burning near Tamarack Resort, with containment increasing to 29% as of Monday, according to the Boise National Forest. The wildfire is now mapped at 2,792 acres, a decrease from earlier acreage reports due to more accurate mapping.

Officials said extensive hose lines are allowing crews to use water more effectively on the ground, reducing the need for air operations and limiting exposure risks for pilots and crews. Aerial resources remain available to support ground operations if needed.

Officials say that recent firefighting efforts are focused on the fire’s eastern side. Crews have established initial containment on the southeastern perimeter and are now moving northward.

Heavy equipment task forces are also working in the northern section, constructing fire breaks to slow potential fire spread. Excavators are being used to repair disturbed terrain along completed dozer and contingency lines, reducing erosion risks and helping stabilize the landscape for recovery once the fire is contained.

Despite recent progress, fire officials warn that erratic and high winds in the forecast could intensify the fire's behavior. Interior pockets of vegetation will likely continue to smolder and produce visible smoke, but crews are working to secure the perimeter.

The Rock Fire, first sparked by lightning on Aug. 12, has nearly 880 personnel still assigned to the incident.

Evacuation notices remain in place in Valley County. Zone WM07 is still under a “SET” order, meaning residents should be ready to leave immediately if conditions worsen. Zones WM05 and WM06 remain under “READY” status.

See updated orders: Find My Evacuation Zone - Valley County

The Boise and Payette National Forests have also issued area, road, and trail closures near the fire.

Monday’s forecast calls for cooler conditions with highs in the upper 60s to low 80s. There is a 30% chance of thunderstorms by the afternoon and evening, which could bring gusts up to 30 mph along with light rain. Officials cautioned that storms may be a mix of wet and dry, bringing both some relief and potential new fire risks.

