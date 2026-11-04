Sole witness to 2022 University of Idaho murders asks judge for privacy ahead of records release

BOISE, Idaho — Dylan Mortensen, the only person who saw Bryan Kohberger on the night that he murdered four University of Idaho students in November 2022, is asking the judge in the case for privacy considerations ahead of the planned release of police records in the case.

In court filings late last month, both Mortensen and her mother wrote that Mortensen has been the victim of online and social media harassment and threats.

Mortenson, who testified against Kohberger in the murders of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, is asking the judge to maintain existing redactions that blur her face in police interviews, body-camera footage and other investigative recordings.

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"Since November 2022, my life has changed in ways I never could have imagined," Mortensen wrote. "Along with losing four of my friends and experiencing something incredibly traumatic, I have spent nearly four years dealing with public attention, harassment, threats, and constant speculation about my involvement in what happened."

Mortensen said that while she cannot control what people believe or say about her, "the amount of attention and hostility I have received has affected nearly every aspect of my everyday life."

"It has changed how I interact with people, where I feel comfortable going, and how much personal information I feel safe sharing," she wrote.

Kohberger is serving four consecutive life sentences after pleading guilty to the murders of the four University of Idaho students.

In July, Kohberger filed a petition for post-conviction relief, claiming his guilty plea was not entered voluntarily and alleging ineffective assistance of counsel. Prosecutors have asked the court to dismiss the petition.

READ MORE | Court docs: Kohberger seeks to undo guilty plea, citing threats and 'unkept promises'

In October, the judge overseeing the case gave Kohberger until Jan. 13, 2027, to amend his petition. Expert witness disclosures are due in April and May, and both sides must complete evidence gathering by July 7, 2027.

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