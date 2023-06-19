Prosecutors request an increase in budget in the case against Bryan Kohberger

Prosecutors for the case against Bryan Kohberger, charged with the murders of four University of Idaho students, have asked for an increase in funds.

Latah County Prosecutor, Bill Thompson, submitted a request for a $135,000 budget, a significant increase from the standard $15,000 that the office has as a typical baseline.

Due to the gruesome nature of the crime and its high profile, the prosecution is exercising extreme caution to ensure the case is handled properly.

The costs of witness travel fees, transcripts, experts' analyses and testimonies are adding up. Some are even concerned that the $135,000 ask will still not be sufficient in these court proceedings.

Moscow City Council member Sandra Kelly told ABC News, "The cost is astronomical. And of course, you can't skimp on keeping people safe. Yet, this is just not something you budget for -- because it's something you'd never dream could happen."

Separately, the defense, provided by the state in compliance with the Sixth Amendment rights of the defendant, also has concerns regarding its budget. Attorney's fees (consolidated to be close to $400 per hour), plus private investigators and experts' services are quickly escalating.

Kohberger is facing four first-degree murder charges and a felony burglary charge in the crime that took the lives of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in November 2022.

The trial is currently scheduled to begin on October 2, 2023.

This comes on the heels of the Lori Vallow Daybell trial, said to have already cost Idaho taxpayers over $3.6 million as reported by Idaho News 6 partner, East Idaho News.