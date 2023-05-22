Watch Now
Moscow quadruple homicide suspect Bryan Kohberger in court on Monday

Ted S. Warren/AP
FILE - Bryan Kohberger, left, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022, looks toward his attorney, public defender Anne Taylor, right, during a hearing in Latah County District Court, Jan. 5, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, Pool, File)
Posted at 6:50 AM, May 22, 2023
LATAH COUNTY, Idaho — Bryan Kohberger, the suspect in the deaths of four University of Idaho students is expected to be arraigned in a Latah County court on Monday.

This morning, Kohberger is expected to enter a plea to the charges against him. If he pleads not guilty, a trial will be scheduled.

A week ago, Kohberger was indicted by a grand jury on four counts of First Degree Murder, and one count of Felony Burglary.

As of now, Kohberger faces death if convicted, but prosecutors have not said publicly if they will seek the death penalty.

